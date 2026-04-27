Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $141.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 16.24% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 7, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.3, signifying a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.62 billion, showing a 15.32% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.96 per share and revenue of $13.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.08% and +12.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Airbnb, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Airbnb, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.77. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.94.

Investors should also note that ABNB has a PEG ratio of 1.73 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. ABNB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.