Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Moves -1.63%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) was down 1.63% at $118.19. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.56%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.36% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.63%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.29, up 7.51% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.09 billion, showing a 9.51% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.22 per share and a revenue of $12.13 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.68% and +9.3%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Currently, Airbnb, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.47. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.45.

We can also see that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.2.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

