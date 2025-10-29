Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Moves -1.20%: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) ended the recent trading session at $126.48, demonstrating a -1.2% change from the preceding day's closing price. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.55%.

The stock of company has risen by 5.43% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. to post earnings of $2.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.08 billion, up 9.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $12.13 billion, which would represent changes of +2.92% and +9.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher within the past month. Right now, Airbnb, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Airbnb, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.3 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.35.

We can also see that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.33. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.23.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

