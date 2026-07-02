Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Moves 1.10%: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the most recent trading day at $148.93, moving +1.1% from the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.27% outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Airbnb, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.58 billion, up 15.69% from the year-ago period.

ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $13.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.84% and +14.16%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Airbnb, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.97. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.35.

It is also worth noting that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.