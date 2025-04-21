Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Moves -1.02%: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) ended the recent trading session at $111.55, demonstrating a -1.02% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.55%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 12.5% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. to post earnings of $0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 39.02%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.26 billion, up 5.57% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $12.12 billion, which would represent changes of +2.68% and +9.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.28% decrease. Currently, Airbnb, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.33, which means Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that ABNB has a PEG ratio of 2.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ABNB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

