Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) ended the recent trading session at $132.79, demonstrating a -5.2% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.11% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.66, showcasing a 9.59% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.72 billion, reflecting a 9.73% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.16 per share and a revenue of $12.18 billion, indicating changes of +1.22% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. Currently, Airbnb, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Airbnb, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.71 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.03.

One should further note that ABNB currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.17. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.