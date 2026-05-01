Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) was up +1.01% at $141.78. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.89%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 12.33% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.23%, and the S&P 500's gain of 10.54%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 7, 2026. On that day, Airbnb, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.3 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.62 billion, indicating a 15.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $13.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.58% and +12.14%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.54% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Airbnb, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Airbnb, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.43. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.27 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that ABNB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, finds itself in the bottom 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.