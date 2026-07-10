Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) ended the recent trading session at $148.62, demonstrating a +1.18% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.

The company's stock has climbed by 12.24% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2026. On that day, Airbnb, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.53%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.58 billion, indicating a 15.69% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $13.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.84% and +14.16%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Airbnb, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Airbnb, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.65.

Investors should also note that ABNB has a PEG ratio of 1.57 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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