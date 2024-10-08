Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $132.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.74% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.22, indicating a 7.11% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.71 billion, indicating a 9.35% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.33 per share and a revenue of $11.03 billion, signifying shifts of -40.19% and +11.18%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.49% lower. Right now, Airbnb, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.1. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.19.

It is also worth noting that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

