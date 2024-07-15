Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the latest trading day at $147.22, indicating a +0.3% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.4%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.55% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.91, showcasing a 7.14% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.75 billion, up 10.57% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $11.25 billion, which would represent changes of -35.77% and +13.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.29% downward. Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.37, which means Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that ABNB has a PEG ratio of 1.82 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 220, this industry ranks in the bottom 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

