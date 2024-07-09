Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $152.45, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.14%.

The company's stock has climbed by 2.63% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Airbnb, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.75 billion, up 10.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $11.25 billion, indicating changes of -35.77% and +13.44%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.29% lower. Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Airbnb, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.69. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.56.

Investors should also note that ABNB has a PEG ratio of 1.88 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Content industry stood at 1.52 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 212, this industry ranks in the bottom 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

