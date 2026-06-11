Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $130.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.36% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.54%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.91% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.28%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of Airbnb, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.19, showcasing a 15.53% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.58 billion, up 15.69% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.91 per share and a revenue of $13.97 billion, signifying shifts of +21.84% and +14.16%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Airbnb, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher. At present, Airbnb, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Airbnb, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.27 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.59, so one might conclude that Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that ABNB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.38. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.28.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, placing it within the bottom 21% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.