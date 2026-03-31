Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) ended the recent trading session at $126.28, demonstrating a +2.58% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 3.83%.

The company's stock has dropped by 7.62% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Airbnb, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.3, reflecting a 25% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.62 billion, up 15.32% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.91 per share and a revenue of $13.73 billion, demonstrating changes of +21.84% and +12.14%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Airbnb, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Airbnb, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.07 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.39 of its industry.

One should further note that ABNB currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.26.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 99, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.