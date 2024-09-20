Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $131.18, marking a +1.89% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 11.52% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. to post earnings of $2.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.72 billion, up 9.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.39 per share and revenue of $11.03 billion, which would represent changes of -39.36% and +11.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.93% lower. Currently, Airbnb, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.23, which means Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that ABNB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

