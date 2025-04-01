Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $121.18, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.87%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 15.27% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 8.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.25, signifying a 39.02% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.26 billion, indicating a 5.49% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.30 per share and a revenue of $12.2 billion, signifying shifts of +4.62% and +9.93%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Airbnb, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower. Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.77. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.47 for its industry.

It's also important to note that ABNB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.43. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.13.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 40, this industry ranks in the top 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

