Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the most recent trading day at $106.37, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 20.63% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 19.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Airbnb, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Airbnb, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 39.02%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.26 billion, up 5.49% from the year-ago period.

ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $12.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.62% and +9.93%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% lower. Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.79. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.23.

It's also important to note that ABNB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABNB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.