Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $136.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.93% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.56%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 9.81% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 7, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.17, indicating a 9.21% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.72 billion, reflecting a 9.58% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.17 per share and a revenue of $11.04 billion, demonstrating changes of -42.4% and +11.28%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.39% downward. Airbnb, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 33.02. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.68 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that ABNB has a PEG ratio of 1.94. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.