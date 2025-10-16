Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the most recent trading day at $122.89, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.86% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.5% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.29, up 7.51% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.09 billion, indicating a 9.51% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $12.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.68% and +9.3%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% upward. Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.44. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.25 of its industry.

One should further note that ABNB currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

