Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) reached $134.79, with a +0.29% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.87%.

The company's stock has climbed by 14.14% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.87%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Airbnb, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.11%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.71 billion, indicating a 9.35% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.33 per share and revenue of $11.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -40.19% and +11.18%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.49% decrease. Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.46.

Meanwhile, ABNB's PEG ratio is currently 1.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Content stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 34, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABNB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

