Airbnb Has Become a Cash Machine

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) reported earnings last week that showed just how powerful this cash-generating business is. Not only was revenue up, but the company's cash flow margin is nearly 50% and the company continues to carry nearly $20 billion in cash and deposits that collect interest.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers why this is a great cash flow stock to buy and hold long-term.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices as of Nov. 3, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 5, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in Airbnb. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.