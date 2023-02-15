Markets
Airbnb Gains After Lifting Q1 Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Tuesday morning trade after lifting the revenue outlook for the first quarter.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.9 billion.

For the first quarter, the company raised its first-quarter revenue to a range of $1.75-$1.82 billion, up from the prior projection of $1.68 billion.

Currently, shares are at $136.15, up 12.64 percent from the previous close of $120.87 on a volume of 12,108,438.

