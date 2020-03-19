Airbnb fields investor interest for stake sale -sources

By Joshua Franklin and Anirban Sen

March 19 (Reuters) - Airbnb Inc has received inquiries from potential investors who want to acquire a stake in the U.S. home rental company in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The discussions with venture capital investors and sovereign wealth funds are at a very early stage and may not result in a transaction, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private.

Airbnb did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The talks were first reported earlier by CNBC.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York and Anirban Sen in Bangalore Editing by Chris Reese)

