Airbnb Faces Growth Hurdles Despite Strong Consumer Preference, Analysts Warn

Airbnb stock gained over 40% in the last 12 months, but the market has an overly optimistic view of its potential to leverage AI.
Latest Ratings for ABNB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
|Mar 2022
|Tigress Financial
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
