Airbnb Faces Growth Hurdles Despite Strong Consumer Preference, Analysts Warn

Airbnb stock gained over 40% in the last 12 months, but the market has an overly optimistic view of its potential to leverage AI.

Latest Ratings for ABNB

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage On Hold Mar 2022 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ABNB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Read the full story on Benzinga.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.