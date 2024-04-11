News & Insights

Cryptocurrencies

Airbnb Faces Growth Hurdles Despite Strong Consumer Preference, Analysts Warn

April 11, 2024 — 11:52 am EDT

Written by Anusuya Lahiri for Benzinga ->

Airbnb stock gained over 40% in the last 12 months, but the market has an overly optimistic view of its potential to leverage AI.

Latest Ratings for ABNB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnHold
Mar 2022Tigress FinancialMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ABNB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Read the full story on Benzinga.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Cryptocurrencies
Benzinga
Benzinga is an innovative financial news outlet that has become the first choice for brokerages given its easy-to-integrate API suite and easy-to-consume content. Benzinga provides timely, actionable news that helps users navigate a wide breadth of equities in even the most uncertain and volatile markets, in real time.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.