Airbnb Employs AI Fortress To Foil New Year's Eve Revelry In Rental Properties

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) is taking decisive action to prevent its rental properties from being used for disruptive New Year's Eve parties by harnessing cutting-edge AI technology.

What Happened: This move comes as Airbnb solidifies its ban on parties, which became a permanent policy in 2022, with a particular focus on strict enforcement during holidays like Memorial Day, Halloween and New Year's Eve.

According to a report by Insider, for Memorial Day this year, Airbnb introduced additional restrictions for specific one- and two-night reservations. It also enacted measures to block reservations it deemed high risk, considering factors such as a user's past ratings, proximity to the booking location and last-minute bookings.

In 2022, Airbnb successfully thwarted a substantial number of New Year's Eve bookings in various countries. In the United States alone, 63,550 bookings were prevented, with 13,200 blocked in the United Kingdom and 5,400 in Australia, the company said in a post.

Also Read: From Mistaken Text To Thanksgiving Tradition: Airbnb Hosts Unlikely Duo's Festive Dinner

Airbnb said it is leveraging its "proprietary AI and machine learning technology" to identify and block booking attempts that could potentially lead to disruptive and unauthorized parties over the holiday weekend. This advanced technology scrutinizes numerous factors for each potential booking, including the duration of the stay, proximity to the location and last-minute reservations.

In instances where bookings for full homes, lasting one to three days, are classified as "high risk," Airbnb may opt to block them. Additionally, guests who successfully book accommodations over the weekend will be prompted to acknowledge Airbnb's party ban policy.

Naba Banerjee, Airbnb's head of trust and safety, emphasized the company's commitment to utilizing technology like AI for the betterment of hosts, guests and the neighborhoods they inhabit. These measures are intended to have a positive impact on the communities Airbnb serves.

"When it comes to how we use technology like AI, we're focused on taking a thoughtful approach that aims to benefit Hosts, guests and neighborhoods," Banerjee said in the post.

"We're optimistic these measures will help have a positive impact for the communities we serve."

Now Read: Airbnb CEO Reflects On Early Struggles: Mom Said 'No, You're Unemployed,' Now He's Worth $9.3B

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.