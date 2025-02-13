AIRBNB Earnings Results: $ABNB Reports Quarterly Earnings

AIRBNB ($ABNB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.73 per share, beating estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $2,480,000,000, beating estimates of $2,468,438,056 by $11,561,944.

AIRBNB Insider Trading Activity

AIRBNB insiders have traded $ABNB stock on the open market 102 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 102 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH GEBBIA has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 1,573,797 shares for an estimated $208,784,752 .

. BRIAN CHESKY (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 571,466 shares for an estimated $74,011,282 .

. NATHAN BLECHARCZYK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 176,130 shares for an estimated $25,139,269 .

. ELINOR MERTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 58,500 shares for an estimated $7,578,543 .

. ARISTOTLE N BALOGH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 31,300 shares for an estimated $4,089,400 .

. DAVID C BERNSTEIN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $137,000

AIRBNB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 512 institutional investors add shares of AIRBNB stock to their portfolio, and 652 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AIRBNB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABNB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

