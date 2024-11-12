News & Insights

Airbnb downgraded to Reduce from Neutral at Phillip Securities

November 12, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

Phillip Securities downgraded Airbnb (ABNB) to Reduce from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $120. The firm says the stock’s valuation remains “expensive” following the recent share price performance. Airbnb’s valuation seems “quite full” as the company trades significant premium to the market and rivals like Booking Holdings and Expedia, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

