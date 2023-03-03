US Markets
Airbnb cuts recruiting staff by 30%

March 03, 2023 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

March 3 (Reuters) - Home rental firm Airbnb Inc ABNB.O laid off 30% of its recruiting staff this week, a company spokesperson said on Friday, noting that it's not an indication of more widespread layoffs.

The decision, first reported by Bloomberg News, affected less than 0.4% of the San Francisco-based company's total workforce of about 6,800, the spokesperson said.

"We've become a leaner and more focused company over the last three years," Airbnb spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the company expects to grow its headcount this year.

The company said in February it expects headcount growth in the range of 2% to 4% in 2023, compared with 11% growth last year.

In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Airbnb laid off 25% of its workforce, or nearly 1,900 employees, after its business was hit hard as global travel came to a standstill.

