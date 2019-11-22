Airbnb COO Belinda Johnson to step down

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Airbnb Inc said on Friday Chief Operating Officer Belinda Johnson will step down from the role and join the board of the home rental platform.

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Airbnb Inc said on Friday Chief Operating Officer Belinda Johnson will step down from the role and join the board of the home rental platform.

Airbnb is expected to list its shares in 2020. (https://bit.ly/34o7fYo)

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0341;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More