Airbnb COO Belinda Johnson to step down

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Airbnb Inc said on Friday Chief Operating Officer Belinda Johnson will step down from the role and join the board of the home rental platform.

Airbnb is expected to list its shares in 2020. (https://bit.ly/34o7fYo)

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0341;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.