Aug 19 (Reuters) - Short-term home rental company Airbnb Inc said on Wednesday it has confidentially filed for an initial public offering with the top U.S. securities regulator.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

