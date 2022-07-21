US Markets
ABNB

Airbnb co-founder Gebbia steps back from full-time operating role

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia has decided to step back from his "full-time operating role" at the vacation rental firm to focus on his family and documentary filmmaking, he said in a note to employees on Thursday.

July 21 (Reuters) - Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia has decided to step back from his "full-time operating role" at the vacation rental firm to focus on his family and documentary filmmaking, he said in a note to employees on Thursday.

The company, founded in 2007 by Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk and Gebbia, is now worth $69 billion in market value and has more than four million hosts renting out their properties across the globe on its platform.

Gebbia said he would continue serving on the board of Airbnb as well as non-profit Airbnb.org and also take on a new role as adviser. (https://bit.ly/3v52vql)

He also said he would focus on a product complementary to Airbnb, but did not provide details.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABNB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular