Airbnb Chief Technology Officer Aristotle Balogh To Step Down In December 2025

November 21, 2025 — 11:44 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Airbnb Inc. disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday that on November 18, 2025, Aristotle Balogh notified the company of his decision to step down from his role as Chief Technology Officer in December 2025. He has agreed to remain with Airbnb through at least February 2026 in an advisory, non-executive capacity to support the transition and provide other services.

Airbnb expressed its gratitude to Balogh for his seven years of dedicated service and his leadership as Chief Technology Officer.

