Airbnb call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Airbnb (ABNB) with 23,524 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 29.48%. Jan-25 170 calls and 11/29 weekly 140 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.36. Earnings are expected on February 11th.
