Airbnb call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Airbnb (ABNB) with 20,976 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 27.35%. Nov-24 140 calls and Nov-24 152.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.53. Earnings are expected on February 11th.

