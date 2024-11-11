Airbnb call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Airbnb (ABNB) with 20,976 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 27.35%. Nov-24 140 calls and Nov-24 152.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.53. Earnings are expected on February 11th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ABNB:
- Airbnb price target raised to $160 from $130 at Susquehanna
- Airbnb price target raised to $158 from $135 at Citi
- Airbnb price target raised to $130 from $120 at RBC Capital
- A Mixed Future Leaves Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Investors Shaken
- Nvidia trades on Dow for first time, Rivian reports downbeat Q3: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.