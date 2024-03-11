Airbnb Bans Use Of All Indoor Security Cameras

(RTTNews) - Airbnb (ABNB) said it is banning the use of indoor security cameras in all of its listings worldwide, regardless of their purpose or location.

The company said the decision is part of its efforts to "simplify our policy on security cameras and other devices and to continue to prioritize the privacy of our community."

Earlier, Airbnb had allowed the use of indoor security cameras in common areas of listings, such as hallways and living rooms, as long as they were disclosed on the listing page before booking, clearly visible and were not located in spaces like sleeping areas and bathrooms.

The new change now doesn't allow security cameras inside, regardless of their location, purpose or prior disclosure.

Any violations of the revised policy will be investigated and the listing or account holder could potentially be removed from the platform, according to the home-share company.

"Our goal was to create new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb. These changes were made in consultation with our guests, Hosts and privacy experts, and we'll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community," Airbnb's Head of Community Policy and Partnerships, Juniper Downs.

Airbnb's revised policy will also see more comprehensive rules on the use of outdoor security cameras and other devices, including noise decibel monitors.

However, they are required to disclose that their listing has outdoor cameras and where they are located before guests book. Those devices also can't monitor indoor spaces or areas outside where "there's a greater expectation of privacy, like an enclosed outdoor shower or sauna," the company said.

Hosts must also disclose if they have noise decibel monitors, which assess decibel levels only and do not record or transmit sounds or conversations. Those devices are only allowed in common spaces of listings, according to the company.

