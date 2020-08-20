US Markets

Airbnb bans parties at sites listed on its platform in COVID-19 fight

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Short-term home rental company Airbnb Inc on Thursday imposed an indefinite global ban on all parties and events at places listed on its platform as it tries to enforce social-distancing norms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Short-term home rental company Airbnb Inc on Thursday imposed an indefinite global ban on all parties and events at places listed on its platform as it tries to enforce social-distancing norms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Instituting a global ban on parties and events is in the best interest of public health," Airbnb said in a statement, adding that the party ban applies to all future bookings.

The new rules include a cap on occupancy at 16.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular