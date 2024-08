(RTTNews) - Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB), Tuesday announced that it expects third-quarter revenue to be between $3.67 billion to $3.73 billion.

The San Francisco-based company expects increase in marketing expense during the period, partially due to timing and investments in new growth markets. Also, it expects moderate growth in Nights and Experiences Booked category.

