Airbnb aims for up to $30 bln valuation in IPO

Contributors
Anirban Sen Reuters
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Joshua Franklin Reuters
Chibuike Oguh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Airbnb Inc is looking to raise up to $2.85 billion at a valuation of roughly $30 billion in its stock market listing, the last blockbuster U.S. initial public offering in a bumper year as tech-focussed startups take advantage of a stunning surge in stock prices.

The home rental firm plans to sell about 57 million shares priced between $44 and $50 each, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin and Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

