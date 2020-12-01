Airbnb aims for up to $30 bln valuation in IPO

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Airbnb Inc is looking to raise up to $2.85 billion at a valuation of roughly $30 billion in its stock market listing, the last blockbuster U.S. initial public offering in a bumper year as tech-focussed startups take advantage of a stunning surge in stock prices.

The home rental firm plans to sell about 57 million shares priced between $44 and $50 each, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

