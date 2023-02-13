Airbnb (ABNB) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Airbnb ABNB is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 14.



For the fourth quarter, ABNB expects revenues between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, implying growth of 17-23% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $1.87 million, indicating growth of 21.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.



The Zacks Consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, indicating a significant jump from 8 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Airbnb’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 52.76%.

Key Factors to Note

Growing momentum among travelers is likely to have continued driving the Nights and Experiences Booked and Average Daily Rates in the to-be-reported quarter.



Airbnb’s strong demand in North America, EMEA and Latin America is likely to have driven the company’s performance in the quarter under review.



Growing momentum in both longer-distance and cross-border travel, owing to relaxed travel restrictions, is likely to have continued aiding the performance in the quarter to be reported.



Increasing guest demand for non-urban nights is expected to have continued driving active listings for non-urban destinations in the quarter under review. ABNB’s rising gross nights booked in high-density urban areas is likely to have been another positive.



Growing Average Daily Rates and Gross Booking Value are likely to have contributed well in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, macroeconomic headwinds and unfavorable foreign exchange rate fluctuations are likely to have hurt Airbnb.



Also, the coronavirus pandemic-led disruptions are expected to have continued acting as overhangs for the company in the fourth quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for ABNB this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Airbnb has an Earnings ESP of +8.10% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

