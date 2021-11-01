Airbnb (ABNB) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Airbnb ABNB is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4.



For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.06 billion.



Further, the consensus mark for third-quarter earnings is projected at 84 cents per share. Notably, the figure has been unchanged over the past 30 days.

Airbnb, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Airbnb, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Airbnb, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Airbnb is expected to have continued gaining from the ongoing vaccination drive-led recovery in the travel trends in the to-be-reported quarter.



Strengthening travel demand in Europe and North America, removing travel restrictions, and growing travelers' preferences toward crossing the border for vacation are likely to have been significant tailwinds for the company.



Amid this, the company is anticipated to have witnessed strong growth in its Nights and Experiences Booked number in the third quarter. This, in turn, is likely to have driven growth in its Gross Booking Value.



Airbnb’s growing efforts toward product innovations are anticipated to have been positives. Its new search products, which offer flexibility during the planning and booking of trips, are likely to have aided the company in gaining momentum among travelers in the third quarter.



In addition to these, growing momentum in hosting is expected to have bolstered the company’s active listings in the quarter under review.



However, uncertainties associated with the ongoing pandemic and the Delta variant are anticipated to have persisted as significant headwinds for the company in the quarter-to-be-reported.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Airbnb this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Airbnb has an Earnings ESP of -11.82% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Applied Materials AMAT has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



HP Inc. HPQ has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and it currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



NetApp, Inc. NTAP has an Earnings ESP of +3.70% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.