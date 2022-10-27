Airbnb (ABNB) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Airbnb ABNB is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1.

For the third quarter, ABNB expects revenues between $2.78 billion and $2.88 billion, implying growth of 24%-29% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.85 billion, suggesting growth of 27.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.45 per share, indicating growth of 18.9% from the year-ago period’s level. The consensus mark has moved 1.4% north in the past 7 days.

Airbnb beat on earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 57.8%.

Airbnb, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Airbnb, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Airbnb, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Work-from-home initiatives amid the global coronavirus pandemic are encouraging people to travel at their convenient time. This flexibility in travel plans is expected to have driven Airbnb’s bookings in the third quarter.

Growing momentum among travelers is likely to have continued driving the Nights and Experiences Booked and Average Daily Rates in the to-be-reported quarter.

Strengthening demand in North America, EMEA and Latin America is likely to have driven ABNB’s performance in the quarter under discussion.

Airbnb is witnessing a steady improvement in both longer-distance and cross-border travel owing to relaxed travel restrictions. This is likely to have continued aiding the performance in the quarter to be reported.

Increasing guest demand for non-urban nights is expected to have continued driving active listings for non-urban destinations in the quarter under review.

Airbnb is consistently enhancing various aspects of the Airbnb service to gain momentum among its hosts and guests. This is likely to have benefited the underlined quarter’s performance.

ABNB’s increasing free cash flow owing to growth in seasonal bookings is anticipated to have remained positive in the quarter under review.

Moreover, Airbnb has a favorable outlook toward Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter due to seasonality in business.

However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to have remained a concern in the third quarter.

Also, the impacts of the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Intense competition in the online travel market is anticipated to have remained an overhang in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Airbnb this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is precisely the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Airbnb has an Earnings ESP of +5.52% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.

