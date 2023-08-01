Airbnb (ABNB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Airbnb ABNB is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3.



For the second quarter, Airbnb expects revenues between $2.35 billion and $2.45 billion, implying year-over-year growth in the band of 12-16% on a reported basis.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.41 billion, indicating growth of 14.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.



The Zacks Consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share, suggesting growth of 37.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The figure has been revised upward by 1.3% over the past seven days.



Airbnb’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 54.9%.

Key Factors to Note

Growing momentum among travelers is likely to have continued driving the Nights and Experiences Booked and Average Daily Rates in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nights and Experiences Booked is pegged at 115 million, indicating growth of 10.6% from the year-ago reported figure.



Airbnb’s strong demand in North America, EMEA and Latin America is likely to have driven the company’s performance in the quarter under review.



Growing momentum in both longer-distance and cross-border travel, owing to relaxed travel restrictions, is likely to have continued aiding the performance in the quarter to be reported.



Increasing guest demand for non-urban nights is expected to have continued driving active listings for non-urban destinations in the quarter under review. ABNB’s rising gross nights booked in high-density urban areas is likely to have been another positive.



All these factors are expected to have driven growth in gross booking value (GBV) in the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBV is pegged at $18.65 billion, reflecting growth of 9.8% from the reported figure in the year-ago quarter.



However, macroeconomic headwinds and unfavorable foreign exchange rate fluctuations are likely to have hurt Airbnb.



Intense competition in the online travel market is anticipated to have remained an overhang in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Airbnb this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Airbnb has an Earnings ESP of -4.17%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



ABNB carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

