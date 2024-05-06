Airbnb (ABNB) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Airbnb ABNB is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 8.



For the first quarter, Airbnb expects revenues between $2.03 billion and $2.07 billion, implying year-over-year growth in the band of 12-14% on a reported basis.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.07 billion, indicating growth of 13.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 26 cents per share, suggesting growth of 44.4% from the year-ago reported figure. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



Airbnb’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 39.9%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Key Factors to Note

Airbnb’s first-quarter 2024 results are expected to reflect growing Nights and Experiences booked across all geographies, owing to growing momentum among first-time bookers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter Nights and Experiences Booked is pegged at 132.1 million, indicating growth of 9.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



Growing gross nights booked, owing to the solid momentum in Airbnb app downloads is likely to have boosted the top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Strong momentum across cross-border travel is likely to have acted as a tailwind for the company.



All these factors are expected to have driven growth in gross booking value (GBV) in the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBV is pegged at $22.5 billion, indicating growth of 10.3% from the reported figure in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s increasing focus on developing innovative and personalized AI interfaces is likely to have been another positive.



Growing momentum in active listings, owing to increasing supply across all regions, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America, is likely to have aided the company’s top line during the quarter under review.



ABNB’s growing awareness around hosting and new features introduced for hosts are likely to have acted as tailwinds for the company in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, intense competition in the online travel market is anticipated to have remained an overhang in the to-be-reported quarter.



Also, greater volatility in travel demand due to macroeconomic uncertainties and the impacts of geopolitical conflicts may have been a major concern.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Airbnb this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Airbnb has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +2.50% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s earnings is pegged at $5.49 per share, suggesting a significant jump from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $1.09 per share.



Docebo DCBO has an Earnings ESP of +8.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Docebo is set to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCBO’s earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, indicating growth of 88.89% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Blink Charging BLNK has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Blink Charging is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLNK’s loss is pegged at 26 cents per share, suggesting a significant rise from the prior-year quarter’s loss of 49 cents per share.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

