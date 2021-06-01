Airbnb (ABNB) Stock Looks Cheap at These Levels

Even though writing about financial markets means that I have a plentiful supply of potential subject matter, writing daily does present some challenges. One of the biggest is to avoid repeating myself. However, I am going to do just that because, even though I wrote about Airbnb (ABNB) just a couple of weeks ago, events since then have made the already strong case for the stock even stronger.

On May 17th, marked by the white arrow on the above chart, I wrote a piece saying that Airbnb’s earnings, which had been released a few days earlier and received badly by the market, were actually quite good from a long-term perspective, and that the stock could be expected to bounce back as more detailed, calm analysis came in. That has worked out pretty well so far, but the last few days, both in terms of fundamental and technical analysis, indicate that the roughly 8% gains since then (which are already about 4x the S&P’s performance in that time) are only the beginning.

First, there is my own experience. I live in a town through which I-95 runs, and residents frequently hop on and off the interstate for short, local journeys. This weekend, however, that was impossible, as sheer weight of traffic meant that the highway was backed up. That has not been uncommon in the past, but this weekend was the first time we have seen it for over a year. Obviously, that is anecdotal evidence, and the plural of anecdote is not data, but there are some hard numbers that also indicate that this Memorial Day weekend was a turning point in American travel.

Reuters reports that air travel, road traffic and gas demand all hit post-pandemic highs over the weekend, with nearly 2 million Americans going through airports on Friday alone. And yet, polling, including this recent Ipsos survey, indicates that a large proportion of Americans are still wary of anything that involves large numbers of people in an indoor setting. That would presumably involve hotels so, with wanderlust exploding but hotels still considered suspect by a lot of people, Airbnb looks set for a bumper summer. As I pointed out a couple of weeks ago, the company has committed to some long-term investments in their business. That would look crazy if the recovery stalled but will look extremely smart if ABNB has a big summer season, as circumstances indicate it will will.

The chart above also suggests from a technical perspective that the lows from a couple of weeks ago will provide a solid support level. The stock bounced around the lows for a week or so around the time of the earnings release, but never really achieved any downward momentum despite a big spike in volume. That suggests some pretty serious buyers anywhere close to $130 and will make sellers wary of approaching that level again. That solid low also provides investors with a logical level from which to set a stop so that, if circumstances change and that support fails to hold, potential losses from buying Airbnb around here would be limited.

In the interests of full disclosure, I should point out that I am putting my money where my mouth is and will be buying ABNB this morning. Not as a trade, but as a longer-term investment. I am looking for a bounce back toward the February high of $219.94. I will, however, still observe good trading discipline and set a GTC stop-loss order at $128.30 to guard against a break of the support. That means that my upside is close to 50%, while my downside to the investment is only around 10%. That is the kind of risk/reward ratio I look for on long-term trades like this and, with circumstances that could cause a significant pop in ABNB over the next couple of weeks, it is worth repeating what I said just a couple of weeks ago. This drop in Airbnb stock looks like an opportunity to buy at a significant discount rather than signs of a long-term decline in the stock.

