Airbnb (ABNB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Mark, Increase Y/Y

Airbnb ABNB reported earnings of 48 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2022, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 77.8%. The figure significantly jumped from earnings of 8 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $1.9 billion increased 24% on a reported basis and 31% on FX neutral basis, respectively, year over year. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 billion.



The year-over-year increase was driven by a continuous improvement in Nights and Experiences Booked. Also, growth in Average Daily Rates and Gross Booking Value (GBV) remained a tailwind.



Growing gross nights booked owing to solid momentum across high-density urban areas, remained a positive. Increasing guest demand and a continuous recovery in cross-border travel aided the quarterly performance.

Quarterly Details

Nights and Experiences Booked were 88.2 million, increasing 20% on a year-over-year basis. The metric was driven by strong performances in all regions, especially Asia Pacific.



GBV amounted to $13.5 billion, which rose 20% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



GBV per Night and Experience Booked (or Average Daily Rates) was $152.8, down 1% year over year.



In terms of trip length, the category of long-term stays of 28 days or more which accounted for 21% of overall gross nights booked, remained a positive. Further, 46% of gross nights booked came from stays of at least seven nights.



In the reported quarter, gross nights booked in high-density urban areas represented 51% of overall gross nights booked.



Cross-border travel for the fourth quarter accounted for 44% of total gross nights booked, downfrom 49% in the same quarter last year.

Airbnb, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Airbnb, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Airbnb, Inc. Quote

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA was $506 million, up 52% from prior-year quarter’s level.



Operations and support costs, product development expenses, and general and administrative expenses were $260 million, $397 million and $256 million, increased 15.5%, 7.9% and 17.9%, respectively, year over year. Sales and marketing expenses rose 16.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $409 million.



For the fourth quarter, Airbnb reported operating income of $235 million, significantly up from $76 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities amounted to $9.62 billion compared with $9.63 billion as of Sep 30, 2022.



Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2022, was $1.987 billion compared with $1.986 billion as of Sep 30, 2022.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $463 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, down from $966 million in the prior quarter.



Airbnb generated a free cash flow of $455 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2023, Airbnb expects revenues between $1.75 billion and $1.82 billion, implying year-over-year growth in the band of 16-21% on a reported basis and 18-23% on FX neutral basis, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.73 billion.



ABNB anticipates the year-over-year growth of Nights and Experiences Booked to be strong like that in fourth-quarter 2022.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be slightly down compared with year-ago quarter’s figure.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Airbnb has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are Agilent Technologies A, Arista Networks ANET and Garmin GRMN, all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



Agilent has gained 8.4% in the past year. A’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 10%.



Arista Networks has gained 6.1% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 17.5%.



Garmin has lost 24.6% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for GRMN is currently projected at 5.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.