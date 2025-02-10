Airbnb (ABNB) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 17.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.42 billion, increasing 9.2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 3.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Airbnb metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Gross Booking Value' to come in at $17.18 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.50 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Nights and Experiences Booked' of 108.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 98.8 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Booking Value per Night and Experience Booked (ADR)' reaching $158.50. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $156.73.



View all Key Company Metrics for Airbnb here>>>



Over the past month, Airbnb shares have recorded returns of +4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABNB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.