Airbnb (ABNB) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Airbnb (ABNB) have been on an absolute tear so far in 2023, rocketing more than 34%, compared to the 6.3% rise in the S&P 500 index. The market appears more optimistic about the company’s growth prospects in the next 12 to 18 months; much of that optimism has had to do with the company’s ability to execute through tough times and rising inflation.

But ahead of its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results due out after the closing bell Tuesday, investors are looking for more hospitable signals that Airbnb is indeed a bargain. Without question, when we talk about a category-defining leader in the travel industry, the name Airbnb must come up. The fact that full-year revenue is projected to grow at close to 40% underscores the quality of Airbnb's global brand and its unique value proposition.

The company’s flexible business model puts it in a unique position to capitalize on the network effect where platform users on both sides of the transaction (host and guest) attract each other to the site. Airbnb generates 90% of its traffic from the direct or unpaid channels. That means 90% of the time, customers go straight to its platform to book a reservation. Aside from several powerful economic moats, the company's global brand recognition gives it the sort of pricing power that’s tough to compete with.

The company’s attractive business model and its competitive strengths appeals to both value and growth investors. If Airbnb can produce better-than 20% bookings growth for the just-ended quarter, its shares are poised to move toward the $120 level. Airbnb on Tuesday also need to deliver strong revenue guidance for the next quarter and full year.

For the three months that ended December, Wall Street analysts expects the San Francisco, Calif.-based company to earn 25 cents per share on revenue of $1.86 billion. This compares to the previous quarter when earnings were 8 cents per share on revenue of $1.53 billion. For the full year, earnings are expected to be $2.59 per share, up from a year-ago loss of 57 cents, while full year revenue of $8.36 billion would rise 39.4% year over year.

The fact that full-year revenue is projected to grow at close to 40% despite the economic downturn underscores the quality of Airbnb's global brand and its unique value proposition. The company has also beaten its earnings estimates in four straight quarters, while surpassing revenue estimates three times during that span. In the most recent quarter, though there were concerns regarding bookings deceleration, Airbnb easily cruised by consensus estimates, beating on the top line by $36 million, while adjusted EPS of $1.79 surpassed the $1.50 analysts were looking for.

Just as impressive, Airbnb’s revenue rose 36% year over year, while it saw 25% jump in volumes. The company’s gross bookings metric, which is the dollar value of bookings on the platform, is the main driver of the stock. It includes the portion paid to the host as well as service fees, cleaning fees, and taxes, net of cancellations and alterations.

During the quarter, both bookings and gross booking value grew at a solid double-digit growth rate. The latter grew 31% year over year to $15.6 billion. The company generated $1.2 billion of profits on just $2.9 billion of revenue. This level of profitability is notable given the immense pressure Airbnb has faced. On Tuesday if Airbnb can produce better-than 20% bookings growth for the just-ended quarter, the shares are poised to move towards the $150 level.

