Airbnb (ABNB) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Airbnb ABNB reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.39 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.9% and jumped 33.5% year over year.



Revenues of $3.4 billion increased 18% on a reported basis and 14% on a forex-neutral basis, respectively, year over year. The top line also surpassed the consensus mark by 0.98%.



The year-over-year increase was driven by a continuous improvement in Nights and Experiences Booked. Also, growing Gross Booking Value (GBV) remained a tailwind.



Growing gross nights booked, owing to solid momentum across high-density urban areas and first-time bookers, remained positive. Increasing guest demand and a continuous recovery in cross-border travel aided the quarterly performance.



Strong momentum in active listings acted as a tailwind.

Quarterly Details

Nights and Experiences Booked were 113.2 million, up 14% on a year-over-year basis. The metric was driven by strong performances in all regions.



GBV amounted to $18.3 billion, which rose 17% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. GBV per Night and Experience Booked (or Average Daily Rates) was $161, which increased 3% on a year-over-year basis.



In the reported quarter, active listings increased 19% year over year. Airbnb’s total active listings are now more than 7 million. The company witnessed double-digit supply growth across all regions, with the most growth in Asia Pacific and Latin America.



In terms of trip length, the category of long-term stays of 28 days or more, which accounted for 18% of overall gross nights booked, remained positive. In the reported quarter, gross nights booked in high-density urban areas increased 2.2% year over year and accounted for 49% of gross nights.



Guests traveling more than 3,000 miles increased 18% year over year. Cross-border represented 45% of total gross nights booked, up from 43% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 billion, up 26% year over year.



Operations and support costs increased 9.9% year over year to $299 million. Product development expenses increased 5.6% year over year to $244 million.



Sales and marketing expenses rose 3.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $367 million. General and administrative expenses were $243 million, up 29.9% year over year.



For the third quarter, Airbnb reported an operating income of $1.5 billion, up 24.4% year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to $10.96 billion compared with $10.4 billion as of Jun 30, 2023.



Long-term debt, as of Sep 30, 2023, was $1.990 billion compared with $1.989 billion as of Jun 30, 2023.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.3 billion for the third quarter of 2023, significantly down from $909 million in the previous quarter.



Airbnb generated a free cash flow of $1.3 billion compared with $900 million in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2023, the company expects revenues between $2.13 billion and $2.17 billion, implying year-over-year growth in the band of 12-14% on a reported basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.17 billion.



Airbnb expects greater volatility in travel demand, subjected to macroeconomic trends and geopolitical conflicts in the fourth quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to increase on year-over-year growth.

