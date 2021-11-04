Airbnb (ABNB) Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

Can Airbnb (ABNB) maintain its lofty valuation? While the company pioneered the home-sharing market, the Delta variant of the coronavirus might put a dent into the company’s growth plans. Airbnb stock has fallen 5% over the past six months, compared to 10% rise for the S&P 500 index.

The stock’s recent struggles, including losing more than 22% since reaching a 52-week high of $220, suggests the Street is re-thinking the value of its shares, which have outperformed the likes of Expedia (EXPE) and TripAdvisor (TRIP). The company will report third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday.

While its stock valuation might appear challenging, Airbnb has an attractive business model and competitive strengths that are consider superior to its rivals. The company is arguably the most intriguing stock in the travel and lodging industry and should command increased multiples based on its status as a best-in-breed digital service name, particularly when compared to traditional chains such as Hyatt Hotels (H), Hilton Hotels (HLT) and Marriott (MAR).

Recently analysts at Cowen upgraded the stock to an Outperform rating from Market Perform. Cowen believes current Street estimates are too low, assigning a better-than 20% bookings growth for the company in the coming quarter. With the shares trading at around $169 or roughly 6% below the consensus price target of the $180, Airbnb on Thursday will need to deliver strong revenue guidance to garner multiple expansions, and thus higher price target.

For the three months that ended September, Wall Street analysts expects the San Francisco, Calif.-based company to earn 75 cents per share on revenue of $2.04 billion. This compares to the previous quarter when it lost 11 cents per share on revenue of $1.34 billion. For the full year, ending December, the loss is projected to be $1.37 per share, up from a loss of $15.63 a year ago, while full year revenue of $5.68 billion would rise 68.3% year over year.

The fact that full-year revenue is projected to grow at close to 70% underscores the quality of Airbnb's global brand and its unique value proposition. And this is the point that Cowen analysts were making. The company’s platform gives it the sort of flexibility on both the supply and demand side that creates a strong competitive advantages over existing hotel operators. Airbnb generates 90% of its traffic from the direct or unpaid channels. That means 90% of the time, customers go straight to its platform to book a reservation.

What’s more, when anticipating the incoming surge in travel demand, Airbnb's flexible business model puts it in a unique position to capitalize on what’s known as the network effect where platform users on both sides of the transaction (host and guest) attract each other to the site. And with more than four million hosts worldwide, this network effect is massive for the company’s total addressable market which could be worth $3.4 trillion, according to some estimates.

In the second quarter, revenue surged 300% year over year, while the company narrowed its loss to $68M. Just as impressive Q2 gross bookings reached $13.4 billion, crushing the consensus estimate of $11.2 billion and $10.3 billion in Q1. These numbers suggest Airbnb is poised to capitalize on e-travel for years to come. On Thursday, however, investors will want to hear continued confidence from management about the prospects of the travel industry into 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.