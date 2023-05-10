Airbnb (ABNB) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Increase Y/Y

Airbnb ABNB reported earnings of 18 cents per share for first-quarter 2023, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 80%. The figure compared favorably with a loss of 3 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $1.82 billion increased 20% year over year on a reported basis and 24% on an FX neutral basis, respectively. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 billion.



The year-over-year increase was driven by a continuous improvement in Nights and Experiences Booked. Growing Gross Booking Value (GBV) was another tailwind.



Increasing gross nights booked, owing to solid momentum across high-density urban areas, was a positive. Rising guest demand and a continuous recovery in cross-border travel aided the quarterly performance.

Airbnb, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Airbnb, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Airbnb, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Details

Nights and Experiences Booked were 121.1 million, up 19% on a year-over-year basis. The metric was driven by strong performances in all regions, especially the Asia Pacific.



GBV amounted to $20.4 billion, which rose 19% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



GBV per Night and Experience Booked (or Average Daily Rates) was $168, which was flat on a year-over-year basis.



In terms of trip length, the category of long-term stays of 28 days or more, which accounted for 18% of overall gross nights booked, was a positive. Further, 45% of gross nights booked came from stays of at least seven nights.



In the reported quarter, gross nights booked in high-density urban areas represented 48% of overall gross nights booked.



Cross-border travel for the first quarter accounted for 45% of total gross nights booked, up from 39% in the same quarter last year.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA was $262 million, up 14% from the prior-year quarter.



Operations and support costs, product development expenses, and general and administrative expenses were $282 million, $420 million and $243 million, increased 21%, 15.7% and 15.7%, respectively, year over year. Sales and marketing expenses rose 30.4% from the year-ago quarter to $450 million.



For the first quarter, Airbnb reported an operating loss of $5 million, which was flat year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments amounted to $10.6 billion compared with $9.6 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2023, was $1.988 billion compared with $1.987 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.587 billion for the first quarter of 2023, significantly up from $463 million in the prior quarter.



Airbnb generated a free cash flow of $1.581 billion in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2023, Airbnb expects revenues between $2.35 billion and $2.45 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 12-16% on a reported basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.43 billion.



ABNB anticipates the year-over-year growth of Nights and Experiences Booked to be lower than the revenue growth. Moreover, the company is likely to experience an unfavorable year-over-year comparison in Nights and Experiences Booked.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be similar to that of the year-ago quarter.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Airbnb has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Agilent Technologies A, DigitalOcean DOCN and AMETEK AME, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Agilent Technologies shares have risen 9.2% in the past year. A’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 12%.



DigitalOcean shares have risen 2.2% in the past year. DOCN’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 41.06%.



AMETEK shares have rallied 19.5% in the past year. AME’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 8.95%.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.