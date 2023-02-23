AirBnB (ABNB) and Pegasystems (PEGA) are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more names for your aggressive growth radar screen.

Up first is AirBnB ABNB which is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it sports the growth divergence that Brian loves to see. AirBNB (ABNB) recently posted a strong quarter and Brian wait for a pull back in the stock.

The improvement in margins coupled with strong revenue growth means earnings are going to be moving higher. Brian loves to see that.

Next up is Pegasystems PEGA which is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it too sports the growth divergence that Brian loves to see. Pegasystems (PEGA) is a software play focused on CRM or Customer Relationship Management. Brian speaks about how to think about a company that posts big earnings beats and misses, so be sure to hang on for that part of the video.

